Jeff Strain Proposes Organizing Within Industry

Jeff Strain, a former employee of Blizzard and co-founder of ArenaNet and Undead Labs, published a letter advocating unionization within the video game industry, as well as extending an invitation to all of its employees to unionize themselves with their full approval.

Titled as “It’s Time”, the letter from Strain mentions that the recent demand for Activision Blizzard It doesn’t surprise him at all, and that even during the company’s early days, his work culture ultimately forced him to leave it and found ArenaNet. Here is an excerpt from said letter:

“The revelations about Activision Blizzard this week have left me disgusted – but not surprised. I joined Blizzard during its early days as a programmer in 1996, when there were only a few dozen employees. We need unionization. Unions were started in this country to protect workers from unfair, cruel, unacceptable and illegal treatment by companies. That is its purpose. If this week does not show that our colleagues need a real base of protection, I cannot imagine how worse this is going to get. I am an entrepreneur, a veteran of three successful independent studios. I am very familiar with the financial, legal, contractual and organizational terms of video game development. I also know that I have nothing to fear from unionization, nor any company that pays its employees fairly, provides quality health insurance, respects its employees, and encourages a healthy and fulfilling life. “

Strain says that throughout his 25-year career, he has heard similar stories from multiple industry developers and considers these to be chronic problems already. Given this, Strain demands unionization.

Via: IGN

