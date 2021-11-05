Jeff Bezos’ space company loses lawsuit against NASA over lunar landing contracts awarded to Musk’s SpaceX.

Given this, Elon Musk responded with a celebratory tweet about the ruling, with an image of the movie “Dredd” followed by the text “You have been judge!”, Which in Spanish means “You have been judged!”

The origin of the problem

The hefty contract was awarded to “SpaceX” in April, as part of NASA’s “Artemis” program that aims to bring the first woman and first person of color to the Moon by 2024.

“SpaceX” ends up being selected to develop the “first commercial human lander” that would help transport astronauts from the “Orion” spacecraft to the surface of the moon.

Just before awarding the contracts for the “lunar lander,” NASA stated that it would select two companies to have some competition.

Ultimately, the agency narrowed the selection down to three finalist companies, including Blue Origin, SpaceX, and a company called Dynetics.

By April, NASA decided to award a $ 2.8 million contract to SpaceX to develop the project.

Thus, Jeff Bezos’s “Blue Origin” took legal action against NASA saying the agency was illegal and inappropriate in its evaluation for the “lunar lander” contract.

However, the Government Accountability Office stated in July that NASA did not violate the law in awarding such a contract and that the agency was “reasonable” in its evaluation of the proposals.

NASA’s reasons for their selection

That said, NASA justified its decision to select just one company due to lack of funds for its lunar landing program.

Congress only gave him $ 850 million, about a quarter of what NASA had hoped for.

Given the lack of funding, NASA decided to stay with the company that proposed a cheaper option.

And it is just today that Richard Hertling issued a brief ruling denying Blue Origin’s motion for trial.

Both Blue Origin’s protest with GAO and its lawsuit ended up temporarily halting NASA’s contract with SpaceX and now that the final decision has been issued, NASA will resume work with SpaceX.

Will they reach their goal by 2024?

Likewise, it is feasible that NASA may award contracts, in the future, to Blue Origin and Dynetics, depending on the funding received by the agency.