On the same day that Blue Origin conducted its first manned space flight, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tightened the rules for awarding the “astronaut” badge. Due to this change, which is the first in 17 years, mogul Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark and Oliver Daemen, do not qualify to be formally recognized as astronauts in the United States. However, Wally Funk, the oldest person to ever travel to space, still has a chance after completing a NASA training in the 1960s.

To become an astronaut you have to meet a series of requirements. It is not enough to reach the edge of space. In the United States there are three agencies that award this badge: the military, NASA and the FAA. The first two only offer this designation to their own members. Consequently, the only way for space tourists like Jeff Bezos to be officially recognized as astronauts is to get the go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration.

In fact, the FAA updated its guidelines last July 20. The update focuses on the “Astronaut Wings” program and the criteria used to designate these titles. Now it is stated that members of the commercial launch crew must demonstrate “In-flight activities that were essential to public safety or contributed to the safety of human space flight“This new definition complicates the Blue Origin crew because Jeff Bezos’ spacecraft, the New Shepard, is an autonomous vehicle commanded from the ground.

Jeff Bezos and his crew still have a chance

The crew of the first Blue Origin spaceflight, from left: Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk.

However, there is still the possibility that the FAA will issue “honorary” astronaut wings. This would be framed by individuals who “demonstrated an extraordinary contribution or beneficial service to the commercial manned space flight industry.” But not everything is so easy, this criterion remains in the hands of the FAA administrator for space transportation. This would still be difficult for Jeff Bezos and part of the Blue Origin crew.

Wally Funk, for his part, could be closer to demonstrating that “extraordinary contribution” in the industry. In the 1960s she joined a private program that sought to demonstrate that women were as capable of being astronauts as men. Although he successfully completed much of NASA’s testing, the agency never allowed him to fly into space because of his gender.