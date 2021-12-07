The Jeep Wrangler says goodbye in Europe to traditional combustion mechanics. The iconic off-roader bets everything on plug-in hybrid technology, so that from 2022 only the version of the Wrangler 4xe will be sold. An interesting option that is loaded with news.

When the commercialization of the Jeep wrangler 4xe last spring, there was nothing to suggest that it was going to become a bestseller. The plug-in hybrid variant of the iconic American off-roader has become a real hit, assuming more than 70% of sales of the model in Europe. The reason why Jeep has already confirmed that this will be the only version available from 2022.

An interesting option that offers great performance, and maximum efficiency without compromising its ability off the asphalt, thanks to a powerful 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine and an electric motor that, together, yields a maximum power of 380 hp. The gearbox is an 8-speed automatic, has all-wheel drive and a battery that provides a maximum autonomy of 50 kilometers.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the plug-in hybrid, will be the only option available in 2022

2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe gains more equipment

Credentials that have forced the manufacturer to dispense with the gasoline and diesel versions. In addition, the 2022 model also experiences very interesting improvements in the equipment. One of the most prominent is the new ‘Gorilla Glass Corning’ windshield, standard on Rubicon and optional on Sahara, which has a special chemical coating that triples the resistance to cracks.

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe too improves the sections of connectivity equipment and driving assistants. The multimedia and infotainment platform extends the connected services through the “My Uconnect” application, while at the same time expanding the range of driving safety assistants. As standard, it will have the following aids:

Adaptive cruise control with stop function

Emergency braking throughout the speed range

High beam to low beam change assistant

Rear intersection warning

Rear view camera

Front and rear parking sensors

For the exterior, the color offering has been expanded with four new paints, and a new manually folding roof that occupies only the space of the front seats. The «Sunride Flip top» is a panel halfway between a rigid and more flexible cover without being a canvas.