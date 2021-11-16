The new Jeep Compass Night Eagle is already on sale in Spain. The very interesting Jeep SUV recovers a special edition that is characterized by its relationship between equipment and price. Under its hood, there is a gasoline engine with manual transmission and front wheel drive.
Jeep is determined to boost the sales of her very interesting SUV compact dimensions. To do this, it has rescued a special edition that was already marketed in the recent past. The new Jeep Compass debuts the Night Eagle edition. A version that, in addition to bringing out the more elegant side of the popular SUV, boasts extensive equipment.
The new Jeep Compass Night Eagle It is already for sale in Spain. It quickly differs from the rest of the finishes in the range thanks to the glossy black elements, the Night Eagle badges and the 18-inch alloy wheels also in black. And if we venture inside, we will find a premium fabric upholstery that is paired with glossy black bezels.
The equipment of the new Jeep Compass Night Eagle
Beyond the differentiating aesthetic features, which are decisive in this type of version, we must not detract one iota of importance from the endowment. And, if the Night Eagle edition can boast of something, it is its relationship between price and equipment. We list below the featured standard equipment:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Keyless start and access system
- Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones
- Uconnect infotainment system with 8.4-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Lane Departure Warning
- Hill start assistant
- Adaptive cruise control
- LED fog lights
- LED lights for daytime running
- Headlights with LED technology
- Automatic lights and rain sensor
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Bluetooth
- Front and rear USB connection
- Front AUX connection
- DAB digital radio
- Automatic climate control
- Power windows
- Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors
- Air conditioner
- Height and depth adjustable leatherette-covered multifunction steering wheel
- Central locking with remote control
- Front center armrest
- Rear armrest
- Height adjustable front seats
- Driver’s seat with power lumbar adjustment
- Fabric upholstery
The engine of the new Jeep Compass Night Eagle
Regarding the mechanical section, the options are rather few. And it is that only one motorization is available. Under the hood of the new Compass Night Eagle is a 1.3-liter Gse T4 gasoline engine that develops a power of 130 hp and 270 Nm of maximum torque. A block associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.
Price of the Jeep Compass Night Eagle in Spain
Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
Thanks to this powertrain, the Jeep SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 10.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 192 km / h. It is also worth noting that it declares an average fuel consumption of 6.6 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 152 g / km according to the WLTP cycle.