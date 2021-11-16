The new Jeep Compass Night Eagle is already on sale in Spain. The very interesting Jeep SUV recovers a special edition that is characterized by its relationship between equipment and price. Under its hood, there is a gasoline engine with manual transmission and front wheel drive.

Jeep is determined to boost the sales of her very interesting SUV compact dimensions. To do this, it has rescued a special edition that was already marketed in the recent past. The new Jeep Compass debuts the Night Eagle edition. A version that, in addition to bringing out the more elegant side of the popular SUV, boasts extensive equipment.

The new Jeep Compass Night Eagle It is already for sale in Spain. It quickly differs from the rest of the finishes in the range thanks to the glossy black elements, the Night Eagle badges and the 18-inch alloy wheels also in black. And if we venture inside, we will find a premium fabric upholstery that is paired with glossy black bezels.

The new Jeep Compass Night Eagle already has a price in Spain

The equipment of the new Jeep Compass Night Eagle



Beyond the differentiating aesthetic features, which are decisive in this type of version, we must not detract one iota of importance from the endowment. And, if the Night Eagle edition can boast of something, it is its relationship between price and equipment. We list below the featured standard equipment:

18-inch alloy wheels

Keyless start and access system

Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones

Uconnect infotainment system with 8.4-inch touchscreen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Lane Departure Warning

Hill start assistant

Adaptive cruise control

LED fog lights

LED lights for daytime running

Headlights with LED technology

Automatic lights and rain sensor

Front and rear parking sensors

Bluetooth

Front and rear USB connection

Front AUX connection

DAB digital radio

Automatic climate control

Power windows

Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors

Air conditioner

Height and depth adjustable leatherette-covered multifunction steering wheel

Central locking with remote control

Front center armrest

Rear armrest

Height adjustable front seats

Driver’s seat with power lumbar adjustment

Fabric upholstery

The engine of the new Jeep Compass Night Eagle

Regarding the mechanical section, the options are rather few. And it is that only one motorization is available. Under the hood of the new Compass Night Eagle is a 1.3-liter Gse T4 gasoline engine that develops a power of 130 hp and 270 Nm of maximum torque. A block associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.

The special edition Night Eagle of the new Jeep Compass stands out for its equipment

Price of the Jeep Compass Night Eagle in Spain

Mechanics Night eagle 1.3 Gse T4 130 CV 6v € 34,500

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

Thanks to this powertrain, the Jeep SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 10.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 192 km / h. It is also worth noting that it declares an average fuel consumption of 6.6 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 152 g / km according to the WLTP cycle.