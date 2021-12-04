The first day on the new Jeddah street circuit impressed the drivers, who enjoyed the speed of the Arab track between the walls. Carlos Sainz is optimistic and feels comfortable in it.

An impressive circuit was expected due to its high speed between walls combined with the narrowness of the track at some points and the drivers have confirmed this prediction.

Carlos Sainz He has expressed how impressed he has been by a circuit that, despite being very fast and having numerous corners where the pedal is held at full throttle, poses great challenges for the rider.

“It’s different, very different from anywhere I’ve driven before, honestly. The intensity that this track gives you, the emotion and the adrenaline, it is something that I have not experienced since my days in Macau », admits the Ferrari driver.

So it’s very different, very intense, very high speed, very close to the walls, trying to hit the correct pivot point just before caressing the wall inside », Explain.

It’s pretty crazy in that sense, but it seems that, so far, everyone has managed to stay safe and I hope we can continue in the same way the rest of the weekend », he points out.

Good prospects

Although Charles Leclerc was the only one who could not avoid an accident on the first day, Carlos Sainz is optimistic about Ferrari’s chances of getting a good result on the Arab circuit.

“I feel relatively confident, I did a good mileage throughout the day, evolving very little by little”, says the Madrilenian. “The pace has been there all day, but we use different compounds, different fuel levels, so we have to analyze everything, to see who is in front and who is behind.”

But at the moment it looks like another very close battle with AlphaTauri, Alpine and McLaren. It seems that from fifth place it could be a very tight fight, as it was in Qatar »Sainz concludes.