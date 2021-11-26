5G has been commercially available in Spain since the summer of 2019, but mainly it remains a distinctive advantage of premium brands, and they are reluctant to extend it even to their own private labels. But little by little, the 5G continues to quietly open up to cheaper carriers.

O2 customers have been able to access 5G for a long time, despite the fact that Telefónica is reluctant to confirm its official availability. Something similar has also happened in Pepephone, but an official announcement has not yet been made as it did in MásMóvil despite the fact that there is still no trace of 5G on the web. In the case of Jazztel, some of its users have long had 5G as well, but now they have official confirmation by the operator.

No plans to commercialize 5G in the short term

As bandaancha progressed, and we have confirmed with Orange, some Jazztel customers have begun to receive an email informing about the compatibility of the 5G with its rates, as long as they are in an area with coverage, they have a compatible mobile phone, and the SIM allows it.

According to Orange sources, Jazztel has the entire network ready to offer the service, although for now, it has only activated 5G for a small number of customers. On the web they already speak of their welcome to 5G, but from the operator they have relaxed expectations: “Jazztel’s plans are not to commercialize 5G in the short term“.

The winning users will benefit from Orange’s 5G coverage, available in 51% of the population (not the territory), although the maximum speed of up to 1 Gbps can only be reached in those cities where Orange deploys 5G in the 3.5 GHz band, and that data is not detailed by the operator.

Despite these timid advances to open the new mobile generation to other brands, 5G is still practically exclusive to Movistar, Orange, Vodafone and Yoigo. And with the market so inclined to the low cost, it does not seem that the main groups are in a hurry to lose that exclusivity.

