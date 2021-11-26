Jazztel has launched a new section on your website where they announce that they are already starting to enable the 5G coverage to some of its users, as well as a map where we can check if that coverage reaches us. As we see on the map, the areas with the highest 5G coverage they are located in the southern half of Spain; especially in Andalusia and Murcia. However, the vast majority of capitals in Spain already have this technology, which will continue to increase coverage every month.

Orange has been offering 5G coverage in Spain , and it already covers more than half of the population of Spain with hundreds of municipalities. Orange coverage is the most used by MVNOs, so many operators will end up benefiting from this coverage. At the moment, the first operator besides Orange that is going to access its 5G coverage it is Jazztel , which at the end of the day is still its second brand oriented to value for money.

The first users who are receiving this coverage are those who have Jazztel’s unlimited data rates, either because they hired them when they were available, or because they have them after having received a counter offer from the operator. These users began to receive coverage in recent months, and now Jazztel has made official the launch of this new network.

First to users with unlimited rates

Users who already have this coverage are receiving emails by Jazztel where they are announced that they already have the 5G available, including all the improvements that this technology includes, such as higher speed of up to 1 Gbps, lower latency, more efficient by consuming less energy, and the possibility of having more devices connected by antenna. To be able to use the coverage it is necessary to have a compatible mobile phone, as well as a new SIM card.

Although 5G is already reaching Jazztel customers, at the moment there are other technologies offered by Orange that are not available at Jazztel, such as VoLTE or VoWiFi. Thus, there is a somewhat atypical situation where you have 5G coverage for data, but 2G and 3G coverage are still used to make calls.