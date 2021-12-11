Although classics of the genre in Hollywood, such as the iconic “Trilogy of Dollars” of the Italian director Sergio Leone, a fundamental piece of the so-called “Spaghetti Western” -with the leading role of Clint Eastwood and music by the late Italian teacher Ennio Morricone-, leave out many minorities, the director of the film, Jeymes Samuel, assures that one out of four historic cowboys were black.

“There are many people who would like that story not to be revealed”Jay-Z said in a virtual press conference.

Besides telling an entertaining story, “the cherry on top” in the film is showing those who have been ignored by typical Hollywood westerns dominated by white characters, he added.

The film features black and native cowboys, and outlaws like Nat Love, Rufus Buck, and Cherokee Bill, many of whom lived in different historical times and places, and who may never have met.

But the mogul and husband of pop diva Beyoncé said that working on a more documentary approach would have “alienated people” and reduced the impact of the production.

“If you present it as a fictional story but you drop some things there (…) I think the music [también] works great on that “, He said.

“You just listen to the music, you tune in, you like the beat, and all this information begins to enter your soul without even noticing it (…) It’s what I like about ‘The Harder They Fall,'” he said.

Rap and narrative are intertwined in the film and both work very well “as common threads,” added Jay-Z, highlighting the impact of some lyrics on the story.

Jay-z commented that many Hollywood westerns include references that do not correspond to reality, such as the Eastwood poncho in the famous trilogy.

On “The Harder They Fall,” the soundtrack carries a wide range of influences, including reggae star Barrington Levy.

“When you listen to Barrington Levy, you think ‘well that’s not Wild West music’. But neither was the Italian tune on ‘Oklahoma’!“, highlights.