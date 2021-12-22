Dec 21, 2021 at 7:18 PM CET

Artur Lopez

The current vice president of Inter Milan, Javier Zanetti, gave an extensive interview to Líbero in which he reviewed the news of the club of his loves, where he touched the ceiling of his sports career as a footballer. The former full-back spent 19 years wearing the ‘neroazzurros’ elastic. The mythical former player of the Interistas took the opportunity to close the squad, shelving the rumors that associated his team with the Argentine promise Julian Alvarez.

The River Plate forward has exploded in Argentina last season, with 20 goals in 35 league competition matches. Half Europe is following in his footsteps, including Barça and Real Madrid. Although Zanetti recognizes the quality of the Argentine, he assured that “Inter is complete in all its lines. They are only rumors. Julián Álvarez has a huge future, but the present of Inter passes elsewhere.”

On the other hand, the former Argentine footballer breathe a sigh of relief from the recent renewal of his compatriot and Inter offensive reference, Lautaro Martínez. The forward, formerly of Racing, renewed his link with the Interista entity until June 2026, thus driving away other big clubs interested in his signing, such as FC Barcelona.

Zanetti praised his star, who already acts as leader of the Italian team: “When you buy a young player, you have to see what will happen in three or four years. His growth was important. He matured. It is not easy to adapt to him. Italian soccer. He is a benchmark for Inter and the National Team “. The vice president of Inter was also calm with the continuity of his countryman: “I see him very happy. His happiness leaves me very calm. He shows it every Sunday. He feels important.”

“Nobody thought that Messi could leave Barcelona”

About his compatriot Leo Messi, Zanetti showed astonishment at his departure from FC Barcelona to Paris, after a lifetime linked to the Barça club: “No one thought he could leave Barcelona. He surprised more than one. We were in the midst of an andemic crisis. . You couldn’t afford an investment like this, so important, because it would put the future of the club at risk. ”