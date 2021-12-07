Javier Duarte, former governor of Veracruz currently in prison, received another arrest warrant for the accusation of the crime of forced disappearance of persons.

The Veracruz Attorney General’s Office obtained the arrest warrant and because he was being held in the North Men’s Preventive Prison, the ex-president was notified by agents of the Investigative Police (PDI) of the capital, in order to comply with the order.

“According to the investigation, this person is possibly related to the discovery of the remains of several people in the municipality of Emiliano Zapata, Veracruz,” the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Duarte was called to the legal area of ​​the prison, but he refused to sign the document, so video recordings were requested to verify the notification of the arrest warrant, the capital prosecutor’s office detailed.

Duarte has already been investigated for a year for the forced disappearance of a state policeman in 2016 and is serving a sentence of 9 years in prison, which began in 2018, for the crimes of money laundering and criminal association.

