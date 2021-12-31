The coach of the Barça, Sarunas Jasikevicius, affirmed after the defeat of his team against Bitci Baskonia that his match was “shameful” and added that “some players have not appeared here because they stayed in Barcelona celebrating Christmas.”

The Lithuanian explained at a press conference that “The fundamental factor was motivation” and ended with “very bad feelings” a game that has only had “one team on the court.”

“They have had more desire to win than us and he beat us at the Palau in exactly the same way, with counterattacks and easy points, “lamented the coach, adding that” the talk at half-time was useless. “

About the return of Cory Higgins He said that “the most important thing is that you return to the dynamics, it feels good from the back” and added that they are “delighted” with his return.

“I have played here many times and in games like this the atmosphere is incredible. Today I would not say that it was very hot, but the games were very hot “, considered the culé coach, who thought that “This pandemic is crushing the viewer’s idea.”