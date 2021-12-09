Jari-Matti Latvala was satisfied with the work and progress of Toyota Gazoo Racing in the development of its new hybrid ‘Rally1’, vehicle with which the formation will compete in the 2022 WRC season. Although Elfyn Evans had a minor accident with the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 in the last tests of the team in the French Alps, everything is ready for the vehicle to return to the roads in the coming days. A disruption that has not diverted Toyota from its goals to a great extentSo it doesn’t overshadow Latvala’s satisfaction with the new car, either. At the same time, The former Finnish driver also highlighted the good work in terms of safety that has been done with these new ‘Rally1’.

In fact, Jari-Matti Latvala projects great confidence and positivity On the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 project: “What I am really happy with is the functionality that the hybrid system provides. At the moment it is going quite well and that is the most important thing for next year. I have to say that I am quite satisfied with where we are. We had to stop the last test due to the Evans accident, as we didn’t have enough parts to fix the car there. We are still very busy manufacturing the parts and spare parts for the new cars. The schedule is tight, we do not have extra time nor can we lose it. Every minute of riding is important and we can’t wait to see how Sébastien Ogier feels about the car».

In the aftermath of Elfyn Evans’ accident, quite mild compared to the one she has had Neuville with the Hyundai i20 N Rally1, Latvala has also expressed satisfaction with the good work the FIA ​​has done in developing and designing the new ‘Rally1’ safety cage, common for all cars in the category. A concept that offers a significant improvement in safety against frontal, top and side impacts. Something that Latvala himself has been able to verify: «Elfyn Evans’ accident was the first real accident we have seen with these cars. Although you never want to have an accident, from that point of view it was something very positive in the sense that we could see first-hand how everything has worked out. We are happy with the security measures we have. Everyone else has done their job.