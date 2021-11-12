The situation of Teemu Suninen and Jari Huttunen, two of the Finnish pearls of the WRC, was not very different on paper. Suninen had lost prominence in M-Sport before the irruption of Adrien Fourmaux. For its part, Huttunen has seen how his WRC2 program with Hyundai has not been all the positive that could be expected, without the doors of the queen class having come close to opening for him. Perhaps for this reason, both drivers have followed the opposite paths. Teemu Suninen has made a stop at Hyundai, which has allowed him to be the replacement for Ott Tänak at the Monza Rally. For its part, Jari Huttunen to race for M-Sport.

In fact, Huttunen will compete with a Ford Fiesta Rally2 from the British preparer at the Monza Rally, last round of the 2021 WRC season. After breaking his tie with Hyundai after the RACC Rally, once the WRC2 title had slipped away from him, Jari lands at M-Sport. The goal for the 2020 WRC3 category champion is to gain a foothold in the structure, perhaps dreaming of a reduced program at the wheel of one of the official Ford Puma Rally1 or, failing that, of a unit rented from the team by having priority after joining forces with the formation led by Malcolm Wilson.

For now, the only reality is that Jari huttunen will compete with a Ford Fiesta Rally2 at the Monza Rally and this is what the driver himself has expressed, without giving a clue about his future: «It’s very exciting for me to join M-Sport for the Monza Rally. It is a new car and equipment to know, which will mean a steep learning curve. I know the Ford Fiesta Rally2 is very competitive on tarmacso I’m looking forward to seeing how far I can go. The Monza Rally comes with additional challenges for the stages that are contested on the circuit, but I can’t wait to start competing in such a prestigious event with M-Sport».