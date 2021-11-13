Recently, the director of Suicide Squad shared an image of the Joker in the Yesterday Cut, where he looks very different.

In 2016 it hit theaters Suicide Squad, a movie that starred some of the most famous villains in DC Comics. Unfortunately, the film did not receive the best comments from the specialized critics and many fans were offended by the appearance that it had. Joker, character played by Jared Leto. Since it was known that there is a Yesterday Cut, the fans of this Universe want to know all the details about it.

David Ayer, who was in charge of directing Suicide Squad In 2016, she revealed that there was a haircut that stays true to her creative vision. At the moment, the filmmaker has not succeeded in Warner Bros Studios be interested in your Yesterday Cut, as happened with the version of Zack snyder from League of Justice that came to be transmitted by HBO Max. In this way, while continuing his campaign, the director shared an exclusive image of the Joker from Jared Leto.

A different look

On Twitter they shared an image of Jared Leto like the Joker, where he looks quite different when compared to his final look in Suicide Squad. This time, the tattoo “Damaged” that he wore on the character’s forehead disappears completely, he also has teeth stained black, some tattoos on his eyebrow that say “HAHAHA” and also a fake mouth drawn. As revealed by the director himself on several occasions, the character of the Oscar-winning actor appeared more times in the Yesterday Cut. Recall that in the material that reached theaters, the villain appeared in very few scenes, something that caused the fury of the spectators.

David Ayer has shared a new look at Jared Leto’s #Joker from his cut of Suicide Squad! pic.twitter.com/qEv2Rt0ZXc November 10, 2021

The truth is that Jared Leto’s Joker has already had several changes of appearances. In addition to looking different in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad cut, the iconic villain also changed his look in Zack Snyder’s cut from Justice League. This could be seen in the movie that was released via HBO Max, where she had long hair, her face painted white, her eyes made up with a black shade and her mouth red.