Renowned actor Jared Leto wants the Suicide Squad Director’s Cut to be released. We tell you what the actor said In this note!

The fashion of brand new Director’s Cut makes many directors want versions of their films to be released no matter what format they do. And it seems that Jared Leto agrees, as he asked Warner Bros. let him launch Director’s Cut of Suicide Squad, movie directed by David Yesterday.

The Yesterday Cut It is one that has been requested since the premiere of Snyder’s cut, and despite the fact that he started it by asking only his director, it seems that Jared Leto he also wants it to come out. In an interview with Variety for the premiere of his next movie, to Leto he was asked if he thought the Direct’s Cut it would have to be released. “Of course! Why not?”, replied the actor. “Why wouldn’t they release it? I mean, that’s what streaming exists for, right? “.

But this was not only there, since Yesterday he also talked about what he said Leto in its twitter. “Exactly what streaming exists for. If you own an intellectual property and have the ability to monetize it from your shareholders, that is exactly what you do ”, tweeted the director tagging AT&T, company that owns Warner Bros.

This is not the first time Yesterday ask your version of Suicide Squad come to light, since the director several times spoke about how badly the version that came out of the movie left him. And whenever he talks about it, he explains that the studio cut is not his movie.

But everything would seem to indicate that Yesterday Cut it’s never going to come, or at least not for several years. Warner He has already shown that he does intend to give the public what they want when he premiered the Snyder’s Cut from Justice League. But it seems that Yesterday will not have the same luck, since the company decided directly to re-release a film from Suicide Squad that is part of the DCEU.

