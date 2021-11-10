During the filming of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, actor Jared Leto got so involved in the role that he sent very peculiar gifts to the rest of the interpreters.

Jared Leto wanted to offer a unique vision of Joker, a very beloved character of Dc comicsThat’s why he wanted to get into the role a lot and during the filming when he was made up he behaved just like him. That is why it occurred to him to give some strange gifts to the rest of the protagonists, such as a live rat, used condoms or anal beads.

Some of these stories are true and others seem like exaggerations. At least it’s what he said Jared Leto in a recent interview while promoting his new movie The Gucci house from Ridley scott.

“Any of the few gifts that were given were given in a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun and adventure. It’s all filmed! They filmed everything! People were dying. We were just doing something silly.

I’m playing a guy called the Joker, it’s okay to make some jokes. Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it’s not up to other people on the internet to create those lines. I am an artist at the end of the day. If I do something risky and you don’t like it, you can basically kiss my ass. Jared Leto commented.

The actor is in a great moment in his film career.

Although the movie Suicide Squad It was a box office success that grossed $ 756 million, received bad reviews, especially the work of Jared Leto What Joker. Even so, the actor continues to bet on the films of comic characters and we can see him in Morbius, Marvel’s living vampire. In addition, it has other interesting projects such as Adrift where a fishing boat discovers an abandoned yacht with a strange distress call, a sailor agrees to take control alone as it is towed to port, but soon discovers why it is called “Ghost Ship.” Without forgetting that you signed up to do Tron 3, although this project has been stopped for a while.

Do you like the interpretation of Jared Leto as the Joker? Leave us your comments below.