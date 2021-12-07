According to The Nihon Keizai Shimbun (Nikkei), one of the world’s largest financial newspapers and the entity behind the Nikkei 225 stock index, the Japan Financial Services Agency, or FSA, will propose next year legislation restricting the stablecoin issuance only to banking and wire transfer companies. In theory, this would prevent entities like Tether (USDT), which does not operate as a bank and is only regulated in the British Virgin Islands, from doing business with Japanese clients.

Nevertheless, the proposed new rules would only affect some stablecoin issuers. For example, USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle plans to become a US-incorporated crypto bank amid regulatory pressure. Operating only as private companies, stablecoin issuers are typically exempted from financial reporting, auditing, or regulatory oversight, leading to notable speculative claims that Tether might not have enough reserves to support USDT.

What’s more, The FSA also plans to tighten regulations in areas such as preventing criminal profit transfers, verifying user identities, and reporting suspicious transactions for both stablecoin issuers and wallet providers.

Private stablecoins, innovative as they are, compete directly with central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, and their adoption. In Japan, its central bank plans to launch the digital yen, dubbed “DCJPY,” by the end of next year. It is supported by a consortium of nearly 70 companies, including the country’s largest financial institutions, who have joined a DCJPY trial. There is currently one yen digital stablecoin in circulation, called “GYEN”, and another pending launch backed by Circle.

Keep reading: