It’s no surprise to learn that cosplay is incredibly popular in Japan, so it’s not easy to be among the best in the region. One of the cosplayers who has managed to distinguish herself in recent years is Enako, who played Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer flawlessly.

Enako She is one of the most popular cosplayers in Japan, as it was reported that she earns more than $ 90,000 USD for each Comiket event she attends. Thanks to this, Enako is able to deliver us perfect cosplays, and one of the most requested was that of Nezuko kamado, whom he interpreted from home due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Although on other occasions we have seen cosplayers play Nezuko kamado Incredibly, the Japanese cosplayer manages to do better than anyone and could be considered the live-action version of Nezuko most similar to her original counterpart as we see her in Demon Slayer.

Enako Cosplay He has played a large number of characters throughout his career, covering mainly anime and video games. As we might expect from someone of his fame, all of his costumes are of the highest quality to resemble the original characters.

The work of Enako Cosplay It is very extensive, so if you are interested in knowing other costumes that he has made, I invite you to visit his social networks. If you are interested in seeing other Nezuko Kamado cosplays from Demon Slayer, I invite you to check out the Tenevi Cosplay cosplay or the interpretation of Nezuko by UniqueSora.