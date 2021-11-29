Passenger in check-in area at International Terminal, Haneda Airport, Tokyo, Japan

The Government of Japan announced today that it will once again veto the entry into the country of new foreign residents, as well as the granting of study visas or for short business stays., due to concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The restrictions will be in force as of Tuesday 30, and constitute “an abnormal and temporary measure until the situation is clarified due to the new strain,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in statements to the press on Monday.

“Faced with a possible worsening of the situation we have decided to prohibit new entries from all countries of the world as a preventive and urgent measure”Kishida announced.

Japan once again opts for the almost total closure of its borders due to the spread of the new variant of the virus, and after having relaxed its restrictions at the beginning of the month to allow the entry of people with business or study visas.

The Asian country had already decided in recent days to tighten entry conditions from nine countries in which the variant known as omicron had been detected (South Africa, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia).

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced today that the country will further toughen its border control measures due to the new omicron variant of the coronavirus

In Japan, no contagion from the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 has so far been registeredAlthough a person from Namibia is being tested for positive to determine if it could be the omicron strain, Kishida said.

Coronavirus infections in Japan remain down from the past, and have remained below two hundred daily cases across the country in recent weeks, while 76.5% of the population is fully vaccinated.

This positive evolution led the authorities to lift all domestic restrictions that had been in place for months due to the pandemic, and which mainly affected businesses such as bars and restaurants.

The Japanese Executive also decided to re-allow the entry of new residents on the 8th, a measure that affected foreign students, trainees or business travelers, who will no longer be able to enter the country as of Tuesday due to the new restrictions , which however will not affect foreigners already settled in Japan.

The Asian country, in addition, keeps its borders closed to the arrival of foreign tourists since the first phase of the pandemic.

(With information from EFE)

