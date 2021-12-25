They will receive both training in eSports, as well as in physical and mental health.

ESports have become a professional sport that increasingly brings together more and more players and spectators throughout the world, so in Japan they have decided to create one of the first eSports schools, will open its doors in 2022. Here not only will students be taught various subjects related to the video game sector, of course, they will also have practical classes where train your skills at the controls.

This institute called Esports Koutou Gakuin, Esport High School in English, will open its doors next April 2022 along with the rest of the country’s schools, It will be located in the famous Shibuya district, Tokyo, thanks to the collaboration between the telecommunications company NTT and the Tokyo Verdy eSports team (via Kotaku). Likewise, it has the support of the country’s professional soccer team. Through its official Web you can take a look at its modern facilities and get to know its curriculum a little better, which also includes the general curriculum of Japan as a complement to specific video game training and practical training.

The school has 40 state-of-the-art Galleria XA7C-R37 custom computers equipped with an Intel Core i7-11700 and an NVidia RTX 3070 with which students they will train in various game genres, such as shooters, MOBAs, fighting games, strategy, etc. finally, they will have specific training in physical and mental health necessary to be able to safely develop your love of video games and become a professional eSports player in the future.

Classes will not only be taught by professional eSports players, there will be teachers specialized in various subjects. According to the study plan, students will finish their studies with training such as VR Creator, Game Writer, 3DGX Designer, Game Designer, Special Effects Creator, or Programmer. Apart from streamer or eSports player, of course. Some of these job opportunities may require supplementary courses or future university education.

