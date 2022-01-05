Although this guide to improve your life may apply to you … even if you are not a fan of anime or manga

One of the big differences between being an otaku and a simple anime fan is the amount of time they spend on their hobby (regardless of how much money they can spend on it). For this reason, this lifestyle can bring some health effects (like any other hobby you have), exhaustion, nervous breakdowns or other problems that have the potential to ruin the fun and cause otaku to withdraw from their life. hobby in 2022.

To avoid this big problem, the official account of Twitter @t_shigeno has created a guide for the “Perfect Otaku Life”. 17 goals that otaku can do, both for themselves and for others, to have a better life and also maintain a … healthy fandom?

The list begins with three goals for 2022 that are not a direct part of being a fan, but are still an important part of anyone. The first one says: “Without health, without life” is a call to take care of your physical and emotional health, since sometimes being deep in a niche can make us neglect our body and mind. You need to take care of your body from the real world. The next point is “Combine social life”, this is a reminder to be an active person and an important part of society, not just the otaku fandom that you are part of. “Take a bath”, this is a recurring meme towards the otaku community that does not bathe, but it’s less of a joke and more of a plea not to disturb the people around you if you emit a bad smell.

The next three points talk about cats that may have some otaku in their hobbies or fandom in 2022. “Circulate the economy, support your favorite artist while you can and contribute appropriately.” For Western fans, who often defend piracy and illegal consumption of anime (or other entertainment media), it is necessary to understand that if you like a product, it is important to contribute financially so that it continues to exist. But, also that you do it to the extent that it does not affect your financial stability (sometimes, watching a series legally and talking about it is enough). If you can’t spend on limited-edition products, don’t, no matter how cool those special items might be. to be. It is essential to take into account the “while you can” of the second point, since otaku manga artists have very short careers because they depend solely on the financial contributions of their fans..

Point 7 “Enjoy and continue” may seem obvious, but sometimes the amount of time and emotion that otaku invest in their hobby can be exorbitant to make them suffer from staying within their fandom due to minimal dilemmas (such as which is the best waifu or husbando), this is not his fault, it is just exhaustion. However, it is important to keep in mind that they are in a community and should do everything possible to be kind to other fans, and to express their disagreements in a healthy way..

We come to some more modern aspects of otaku life, whether or not they are anime fans: “Having good relationships in the fandom, I am me and the rest is the rest, Share truthful information, live with good manners.” These points refer to the discussions that may take place within the fandom, speculations about the end of your favorite series and how you share this information with the rest of the people so as not to unleash chaos, sometimes it is valid to say: “I was wrong and I did not know this.” Item 11 talks about events, conventions and other conferences in which you should avoid invading personal space and the private property of others. etiquette that otaku must keep in mind, lest such events and gatherings begin to be canceled or banned. The 12th “celebrate belongings” is about the special items that each person has and that should not generate envy.

“Don’t just consume, share too” refers to sharing fandom knowledge, the information you have about your favorite anime series may be something new for someone in 2022 and that’s something to celebrate. For this reason, the last points recommend doing it: “See you calmly and to the rest, Cultivate successors”, if a community of fans is to prosper it is necessary that it grow organically, in a calm and serene way.

In short, the guide to have a healthier life in 2022 and have a healthy otaku life is to take care of yourself, take a nap, or whatever else is necessary for your body and mind to rest and relax. Finally, and this is really good advice for building any kind of sustainable community, you need to make sure you have some backup plans in place in case things don’t go exactly the way you thought they were going to goIn addition to having enough room for maneuver to see your staff. Plan B (or C or D) for the grand finale that you hope for your life.

