Seiji Kihara, deputy secretary general of the government, justified the changes by “a greater roll out of the vaccination” and “a demand of the business community to relax the border controls”.

The announcement comes less than a week after the victory of the government coalition in the legislative elections on October 31 and while the number of coronavirus infections has drastically decreased (about 200 new cases a day on average, compared to more than 25,000 August) and more than 73% of the population is vaccinated with two doses.

Although it quickly closed its borders, Japan never imposed a strict confinement on its population. It mainly reduced the opening hours of bars and restaurants and the sale of alcohol.

The death toll from COVID-19 has been quite limited compared to other countries: about 18,300 deaths since the start of 2020.

According to the Japanese media, about 370,000 visa holders are waiting to enter Japan.