Japan reacts to Square Enix's stance on NFTs

As you surely already know, Yosuke matsuda, President of Square enix, gave quite a few controversial statements about the company’s future games and the use of NFTs. The Japanese executive believes that this trend will be adopted just like DLC and microtransactions, but it seems that the Japanese public does not agree with him very much.

Kotaku collected several comments made by players of Japan in various forums and communities. Below we will leave you with some of them, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, none are positive.

“This just means Square Enix has come to an end.” “I’ll be brief: Just play interesting games. That’s it. “Square Enix was one of the best video game developers.” “This is so sad.” “Is seriously? How will the president of Square Enix ring in the New Year? “ “This is disgusting. NFTs offer no value to gaming. “ “Basically, they don’t want to make interesting games anymore.” “This company no longer has a future.” “They have lost their values.” “It seems this has to do with its shareholders.” “They no longer have the ability to make games, so they want to sell players all kinds of things and live off the commissions.” “Square Enix was late, so they will surely get it wrong.” “Just from these statements, you can see that they were made without thinking.”

As you can already see, the Japanese do not agree with the decision of Square Enix, and I’m pretty sure no one really will be. We have seen that Ubisoft also wanted to experiment with NFTs and they did not do well at all, so Square enix He still has a chance to back down before they completely screw him up.

Editor’s note: I think eventually Square Enix will have to realize that actually this NFT thing is not going to work as well for them as they thought. In general, I think that gaming will never accept this type of practice and it is not even the case to compare them with DLCs.

Via: Kotaku