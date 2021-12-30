Germany has opened the ban to make autonomous driving a reality before the next decade. For now, it is the only country in the world in which autonomous cars can circulate, with driver supervision. Japan is also jumping on the bandwagon by preparing the regulatory framework for level 4, without human oversight.

After a few years’ hiatus due to the high cost of research and development in autonomous driving, and with no global regulatory standards in sight, Germany took a giant step forward in this field last spring, passing the first autonomous driving law in much of the world with driver supervision and allowing the circulation of autonomous cars equipped with level 3 technology.

This same level has been available in the country of the rising sun since last March, when the license was granted for the new Honda Legend that has this technology on board, and also in certain commercial vehicles. But Japan wants to make a qualitative leap and once again be a benchmark worldwide, so it already prepares the documentation and the regulatory framework to make level 4 a legal reality Sooner than later. And, today, tests are being carried out by Japanese manufacturers with a legal permit since last April, but without express regulation.

The Japanese government hoped to have level 4 by 2025, but in light of the movement of other world countries that have accelerated the plans, they are now preparing a bill to be presented next spring. Even so, its approval will not be immediate, as it entails a series of legislative procedures that will delay final approval until March 2023, although it will not be available throughout the country and with important details: the most important is that, in principle, it will only be valid in areas of low population density to avoid accidents.

If the regulations are approved, it will not be available to all citizens either, but rather Only shared mobility operators will be allowed without driver intervention, which must meet a series of requirements. Among them, having an emergency service that goes quickly to an event and an operator assigned to each autonomous vehicle in circulation. In addition, operators will enjoy a permit that will be renewable after specified periods of time, and in view of the results collected during a period of operation.

The body that is in charge of drafting the project is the Ministry of Lands, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. The same that will determine if the operating permits for level 4 autonomous vehicles can be renewed or canceled, to verify their safe operation and to impose the pertinent sanctions. Japan will have to wait until 2025 for level 4 of autonomous driving is released to private vehicles and private use, in addition to expanding the field of operation to 40 areas of the country.