Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) suffered a decline of 0.8% between July and September compared to the previous three months, when it had grown by 0.4%, despite the momentum of the Tokyo Olympics during the summer , offset by the impact of the pandemic and supply problems, according to the preliminary estimate published by the Japanese government.

In this way, the world’s third largest economy has registered falls in two of the first three quarters of 2021, after contracting by 1.1% between January and March and expanding by just 0.4% in the second quarter.

Compared to the same quarter of 2020, Japan’s GDP grew by 1.4%, compared to the 7.6% year-on-year expansion in the second quarter.

The contraction in activity during the third quarter of the year reflects the weakness of Japanese household consumption, with a drop of 1.2%, compared to the growth of 0.9% in the previous three months, while government consumption remained its positive momentum at 1.1%.

On the other hand, Japan’s exports in the third quarter fell by 2.1% and imports by 2.7%, compared to increases of 3.2% and 5.3% in the previous quarter, respectively.

The Japanese government is confident that Japan’s GDP will return to its pre-pandemic level throughout this year, although in the third quarter of 2021 the country’s annualized GDP stood at 534.7 trillion yen (4.1 trillion euros). ), compared to 546.9 trillion yen (4.2 trillion euros) in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to the Japanese agency Kyodo.