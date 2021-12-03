Concerns about the Japanese population hikikomori They emerged in the 1990s, when the term was coined. The issue received renewed attention during the pandemic, amid a surge in suicides and mental health problems, and governments vowed to do more to combat “loneliness,” a general concern under which the population is falling. hikikomori. Earlier this year, Japan appointed its first “loneliness minister,” tasked with tackling isolation issues.

And now they have a more radical solution: robots. Kobe City is the first local government to offer walking and talking machine services to people with extreme social isolation.

Companion machines. This green-eyed robot, just 9 inches tall, stands as the alter ego of the people, and the Japanese government hopes it will be a solution for the country’s legions of social inmates. Kobe City is the first Japanese local government to experiment with it, and city officials have already announced that they will provide their services from December.

OriHime (that’s what the robot is called) is being rolled out in Japan to help those struggling with anxiety about social interactions. Users can operate the robot through an app on their devices, allowing them to communicate with the outside world without having to leave the comfort of their own homes. That’s right: desperate measures for desperate situations.

Hikikomori culture. Actually, there is no clear definition of hikikomori. But in Japan half a million people live as modern hermits. Loners who withdraw from all social contact and often don’t leave their home in years. A government survey found that there are about 541,000 people (1.57% of the population), but many experts believe that the total number is much higher, sometimes taking years to ask for help. The hikikomori It can be described as an endless adolescence.

Today, this concept is a combination of physical and social isolation coupled with psychological suffering that can last six or more months. The disorder was considered cultural in its beginnings. And there are reasons to think that Japanese society is especially vulnerable to it, according to Takahiro Kato, a professor of psychiatry at Kyushu University, and a scholar of the phenomenon. “In Japan there is a very famous saying: ‘A protruding nail will be broken soon. Rigid social norms, high parental expectations, and a culture of shame make Japanese society a breeding ground for feelings of incompetence and the I wish that you want to hide from the world, “says Kato.

How does OriHime work? Developed by the Japanese company ORY Laboratory, the robot has two arms, which move expressively while talking. Instead of using their own voices, users write sentences in the app, which the robot then reads aloud. Not even half a meter tall: OriHime is much shorter than the average adult. But that is the point. It is much more portable, so staff members can easily place the robot on tables and other surfaces. That way, the robot will be at people’s eye level.

The city government plans to use a schedule for hikikomori They can borrow the robot, which is free, according to their needs. Unlike chat on-lineThe appeal of OriHime is that it allows users to interact with others using a body that mimics that of a human, allowing for non-verbal communication signals.

Desperate solutions. This is not the only surreal thing that is happening in Japan to combat loneliness. The non-profit organization New Start, for example, offers “sisters or brothers” for rent, employees that families of hikikomori they can enlist to speak to their isolated loved ones. At 100,000 yen a month for weekly one-hour visits, these interactions are said to help reduce the stress of interacting with the outside world and help them feel less isolated.

But the most bizarre story stars Shoji Morimoto, a man from Tokyo who offers his valuable services to whoever wishes to hire them. What services, specifically? None. Absolutely none. Morimoto is touted as a quiet and discreet companion. A man you pay to do nothing. We have talked about him on Magnet before. And he’s doing quite well: he demands a payment of around € 80 a day and has hundreds of clients. Anyone can contact you by Twitter or Instagram , social networks in which he accumulates hundreds of thousands of followers.