

Dec 25, 2021 at 11:40 am CET



No matter how many times a new Gundam statue is erected in Japan, it is always a sight to behold. This week was no different when workers attached and welded the head of the RX-93FF V to its body while a crowd of spectators and journalists came to see the show.

The full-scale recreation is based on the Nu Gundam from Char’s Counterattack, a 1988 film created by Amuro Ray. It measures 24.78 meters in height and it is located opposite the LaLaport shopping center in Fukuoka, the most populous city on the island of Kyushu, in southern Japan. Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino was involved in the design of the statue, including the new tricolor color scheme that adorns it.

It is not the first one-to-one scale Gundam statue to be erected in Japan. The one most people probably know is the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam found in Tokyo’s Odaiba district. It was a frequent sight during the 2020 Summer Olympics, where millions of fans took pictures with this original Gundam.