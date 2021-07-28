Japan set a new speed mark,The new record is 319 terabit per second, what could we do with this bandwidth?

The new internet speed record is huge compared to the previous brand. Last year, the UK peaked at 178 terabits per second, now Japan raises the figure with an additional 141 TB per second.

If you wonder what 319 TB per second means, to understand this level of internet speed, imagine that you can transfer or download 80,000 HD movies in one second.

How did Japan achieve a speed of 319 TB per second?

To achieve this speed, the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) of Japan worked with advanced fiber optic technology in a laboratory. A team of scientists and engineers led by Benjamin Putnam, a physicist at the NICT, managed to transmit data at an incredible recording speed of 319 terabites through an optical cable at 3000 km.

The NICT system created an experimental strand of fiber optic cable with four cores inside, although the new cable is roughly the same size as a normal fiber optic line. The scientists explain that the data was linked through bits in a fiber optic spiral to simulate a transmission distance of 1,864 miles, without causing a decrease in speed.

Basically with this created a path for a 552 channel comb laser to circulate, which was fired at multiple wavelengths through multiple amplifiers to pass impressively fast and hit a speed of 319 TB per second.

For now, the technology will be used for data transmission purposes and not for downloading movies or games, but the team at NTIC said that the quad-core fiber optic cable is compatible with the current infrastructure and can be used with existing systems to provide a massive speed boost.