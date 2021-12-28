Reuters.- Japan on Tuesday revised the schedule of its space exploration plans, with the aim of putting to a Japanese person on the Moon for the second half from the 2020s.

“Space is not only a border that gives people hope and dreams, but which also provides a crucial foundation to our economic society regarding to our economic security, “Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a meeting to finalize the plan.

Under the draft plan, Japan intends to put the first non-American on the Moon as part of the Artemis program, a US-led initiative that aims to return astronauts to the Moon.

The plan also spells out aspirations Japan to launch a probe to explore Mars in 2024, as well as finding ways to generate solar electricity in space.

Neighboring China also aspires to become a major space power by 2030 and plans to put astronauts on the Moon, suggesting an Asian space race.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

In May, China became the second country to put a rover on Mars, two years after the first spacecraft landed on the far side of the Moon.

Japan’s announcement of its space exploration targets comes a week after Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will return to Earth after spending 12 days aboard the International Space Station, becoming the first space tourist to travel to the ISS in more than a decade.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed