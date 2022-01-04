New year, new releases. 2022 has just begun, but the main video on demand platforms in the market are already trying to offer us entertainment that lives up to expectations. In that sense, today we talk about everything that is new this week on Disney +, running January 3-9, 2022 and that adds almost a fortnight of novelties to a service that does not stop growing. We recommend two of them before giving way to the complete list and reminding you that The Boba Fett Book it is already in broadcast.

What We Do in the Shadows (Seasons 1 & 2) – January 5

The cult movie of Taika waititi got its own remake in the form of a television series in 2019. It now has three seasons and Disney + is preparing to receive the first two. What we do in the shadows tells us about three vampires who have been companions of adventures for hundreds of years and who, based in New York, tell their experiences in a mockumentary format and full of humor.

Bohemian Rhapsody – January 7

One of the most Oscar-winning films of 2018 comes to Disney + so that all those who have not seen it yet can do so. We talk about Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic film of What in (especially focused on Freddie mercury) and that earned Rami Malek the Oscar for Best Leading Actor, who was precisely in the role of Mercury.

All premieres this week on Disney +

Big Sky T2 (5/1)

What we do in the shadows S1-2 (5/1)

Men on a Mission (5/1)

Elenea of ​​Avalor T3 (5/1)

The Lion Guard S3 (5/1)

Handy Manny T1-3 (5/1)

Antlers: Dark Creature (5/1)

India from Above T1 (5/1)

Mike and Dave are looking for serious vibes (7/1)

Akashinga: The Brave Ones (7/1)

Brooklyn (7/1)

My cousin Rachel (7/1)

Bohemian Rhapsody (7/1)

