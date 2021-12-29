Rumors are confirmed, a great month for PS Plus users.

PlayStation has officially confirmed the free PS Plus games of the month of January 2022 and it promises to be a great start to the year for Sony’s console subscription service that gives away games on a monthly basis, which also allows you to use the online functions of PlayStation games, offers exclusive offers and more. It is again about three main games that can be played, some of them, both on PS4 and PS5.

As previously leaked, the free PS Plus games for the month of January 2022 have big names like Persona 5 Strikers, the musou-cut spin-off of the classic Atlus JRPG, apart from Dirt 5, the Fifth installment of this veteran arcade driving series. The complete list is as follows:

Deep Rock Galactic for PS4 / PS5.

Persona 5 Strikers for PS4

DIRT 5 for PS4 / PS5.

The thing is not there, since PlayStation gives away a fourth game next January. “Supporting national talent, and as a bonus game of the month, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download at no additional cost ION DRIVER for PS4 “. You can check all the details of each game through the PlayStation blog.

As we can see in the fine print, these games will be available from January 4 to 31, 2022 and can be played from then on as long as you are still subscribed to PS Plus. In this way, remember that you have until January 4 to play claim the PS Plus juices of December 2021, which include games like Mortal Shell or Godfall, although it is a version cut in content.

