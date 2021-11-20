Actor Jamie Foxx was the first to reveal that he would be returning as Electro in Spider-Man: No way home and has now confirmed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be in the film.

It seems that Jamie foxx not afraid of retaliation from Sony or Marvel studiosas it does SPOILERS very cheerfully. Since in his social networks he has wanted to share an image that refers to the three versions of Peter Parker (Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) with the hashtag #chasingspiders (chasing spiders).

So even though the trailers hide Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, there are many indications that we will see them in the movie Spider-Man: No way home. So it would be great if Electro from Jamie foxx he will face all of them at once.

Other actors are still not so direct.

Although Jamie foxx has made this reference to Tom holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, these three actors have not come to confirm it.

In fact recently Andrew Garfield said:

“It’s about the Spider-Man Photoshop thing we talked about in Jimmy Fallon,” said the actor. Listen, at this point… I’m done. We’ll all find out when the movie Spider-Man: No Road Home comes out and we’ll be very disappointed or very happy, or like, someone will say: I told you so. And the other person said a little: I told you. We will all find out. Sorry in advance.

The most interesting of all is the advertising campaign they are doing, since if they clearly show the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the film, surely it would not generate as much interest. Now people will go eager to find out everything they have prepared when Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

Meanwhile, we can see in the trailer that Electro from Jamie foxx It will look different from the 2014 movie.

