Jamie foxx is about to dethrone Tom holland as the actor who reveals the most secrets in relation to films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps not in quantity, but yes in magnitude. Now, by means of a publication in Instagram, seems to have confirmed that there will be more than one Spider-Man in ‘No way home’.

In celebration of the release of the second trailer for the film, Foxx posted a image in the social network, where you can see, simply, a few lightning bolts, in relation to that he will play Electro again. But in the description of the image it says: “Light Em up …

#chasingspiders “.

Light but important detail in relation to that hashtag: chasing spiders, in the plural, not in the singular. How many Spider-Man, then, will we see in No way home? It has been insisted that the film will only have one Peter Parker, but when it comes to several, perhaps things are different.

Jamie Foxx anticipated his return as Electro to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his presence in ‘Spider-Man: no way home’

It is not the first time that Jamie Foxx has announced an important news about the Marvel Cinematic Universe or one of its films. In October 2020 he confirmed ahead of time his participation as Max Dillon / Electro in Spider-Man: no way home. Besides that he also did it on Instagram. On that occasion, the post was removed a few minutes later.

At the time, it may also have revealed that it is several versions of Peter Parker, and not one. Because you could see the image of 3 figures of the superhero looking at the sky full of lightning. Why three and not just one?

Marvel studios and Sony Pictures they keep denying that Spider-Man: no way home They will show different versions / variants of Peter Parker emerging from the multiverse, in addition to some villains that we already saw in previous movies of the superhero. In theory Marvel has a date assigned to make the official reveal.

There is little left to find out if all this is real or not. Spider-Man: no way home opens on December 17 in cinemas around the world.