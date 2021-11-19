The actor Jamie Dornan who has become famous for the saga 50 shades of Gray and the series The hunt, could join the Cinematic Universe of Marvel Studios.

Actually in Marvel studios They are looking for new talents to join their Cinematic Universe. Now the actor Jamie Dornan (50 Shades of Gray) has acknowledged that he has had some meetings with Kevin Feige, the supreme head of the UCM. What would undoubtedly be a very interesting signing.

In a recent interview, the actor Jamie Dornan commented on his passion for superhero cinema and his admiration for Robert Pattinson. Since in the past he starred in the saga of Twilight and now it will be the new Batman.

“I would be lying if I did not admit that I feel that he and his people have played very intelligently.” He said about Robert Pattinson, who is also his friend. “Everything he’s done since Twilight has been really clever and beautifully crafted, and those movies wouldn’t be funded by his name if he hadn’t been in these billion-dollar movies.”

He also admitted that he met with the head of Marvel studios to be a new superhero. Unfortunately, he did not reveal any more details than they discussed. Although luckily there are many new characters that I could play. Since there will be more and more movies and series of the franchise.

He has a great film career.

Maybe Jamie Dornan be remembered for playing Christian Gray in the trilogy of 50 shades of gray (2015, 2017, 2018), curiously a saga of books that was born in a forum about Twilight. But in addition, he has other very interesting works such as the series The hunt where he plays Paul Spector, a serial killer. Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s black and white film and we can also currently see him in the series The Tourist, where a man has an incident on the road and wakes up alive in the hospital, but has no idea who he is.

Would you like Jamie Dornan to join the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe? What character could he play? Leaving your comments below in the opinion section. While they reveal if they sign him or not, we can see all the films of the saga in Disney Plus.