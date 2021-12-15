After 11 seasons in the category, James Hinchcliffe has put an end to his IndyCar career as a full-time driver. The Canadian, who recently turned 35, announced on Tuesday his decision not to pursue a return to competition by occupying one of the seats that span the entire season of the American championship. This means, in effect, a semi-retreat in the style of the one made last year by Marco Andretti, who has only participated this year in the Indianapolis 500.

Your exit from IndyCar occurs after his second chance at Andretti Autosport only lasted one year. “With a decade of incredible memories in my memory, I am happy to announce that I am leaving IndyCar racing full time,” confirmed Hinchcliffe. “This has not been a decision taken lightly, and I have done it with the full support of my family and my closest followers. There have been many factors, personal and professional, that have led me to this decisionBut I have a feeling that the time is right. ‘

Loading tweet …

1470793924256096261

A podium in the crazy Nashville race has been the oasis of a disastrous 2021 in which he did not surpass the 14th position in any other race, finishing in 20th place overall. Hinchcliffe was hampered for much of the year by a preseason injury at a leisure activity, and failed to fly back on his full-time return, after playing only half the championship in 2020. His one-year contract was not renewed , Y newcomer Devlin DeFrancesco was confirmed on November 4 at the wheel of what was his car.

Like the aforementioned case of Marco Andretti, Hinchcliffe clarifies that the helmet does not hang definitively, and it would not be surprising if he competed for the tenth time in the Indianapolis 500. “This in no way means a withdrawal from the competition. If anything, this decision has freed me to venture into other forms of motorsports, and explore other interests and opportunities». Those options that Hinchcliffe alludes to, at least competitively, point to potential appearances in NASCAR, IMSA or the Superstar Racing Experience in which present or past personalities of American motorsport converge.

However, it is on television that quite a few doors are opened for him. Thanks to his telegeny and great communication skills, his name sounds like leading candidate for the IndyCar commentary position on the NBC channel, where he would replace former driver Paul Tracy after announcing on December 9 that he will not continue in that role. In his fragmented 2020 season, Hinchcliffe exploited his skills both on the track and in the cockpit; something he had already done long before competing in IndyCar, commenting on Champ Car races in 2007 for the international signal when he was still a Formula Atlantic driver.

Since his debut in 2011 with Newman / Haas, his easy-going personality made him a fan favorite from the start, and its outstanding participation in Dancing with the Stars, where he finished second in late 2016, launched him to national fame. However, his results never matched the expectations placed on him when Andretti signed him for the first time in 2012. In total, Hinchcliffe has contested 161 IndyCar races, in which he has added six wins and 18 podiums. With the exception of this last year, he finished all his full seasons in the middle of the table, and his top was the eighth place achieved in 2012 and a 2013 in which he achieved three victories.

Santino Ferrucci and Sage Karam, duo of Dreyer & Reinbold for the Indy 500 Read news

Hinchcliffe, in turn, has lived a love / hate relationship with the Indianapolis 500. In 2015, his first year at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, an accident in training nearly cost him his life when a part of the suspension penetrated his cabin, pierced his thighbone and impacted his pelvis. On his return to the Indy 500 in 2016, he achieved an emotional pole position, the only one of his career, finishing seventh in the race. Two years later, in 2018, Hinchcliffe suffered a resounding non-qualification by falling out of the 33 places that give access to the race, and touched a similar fate in 2019. Despite starting three times in the front row, his sixth place in 2012 it is still his best test result.