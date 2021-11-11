Director James Gunn is responsible for making Rocket Raccoon one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

They have already started shooting the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 where we will see again Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper). But even so, the director James Gunn has time to be attentive to everything that happens on social networks. That is why he has shared a very emotional story.

The article is titled: “I am Rocket: A Reflection on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in a Survivor of Sexual Trauma”. The author is Maya Golden who shares her experience where she says that she would never have imagined that a “30-something black woman” would identify with a “foul-mouthed CGI vermin.”

Since there is a phrase from Rocket in the first movie of the Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) of James Gunn, where the humanoid raccoon talks drunk with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the rest of the Guardians about their past. That had a great effect on her.

“Well, I didn’t ask to be done.”. Yells Rocket. “I didn’t ask to be ripped apart and put back together again and again to become a little monster.”

Maya Golden writes: “I was there. My jaw clenched. my eyes went full of tears. I felt silly. Then I understood. Rocket had never asked for the pain he endured before in his life and neither have I, as have millions of other survivors of child sexual abuse. The person that I was in the wake of the sexual trauma, the woman I became, was as lost, hurt, angry and full of self-hatred, as Rocket.

When another user said that he did not understand how sexual abuse was related to a laboratory experiment, the director also replied:

“Because the Guardians of the Galaxy movies are, at the end of the day, a story about attempting to recover from childhood trauma, and trauma / abuse survivors share many characteristics, whether their trauma was physical, mental, sexual, or a combination of all three ». Reflected the director James Gunn.

Now we hope they give a worthy ending to Rocket raccoon on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the film that will be released on May 5, 2023.