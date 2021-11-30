The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home It is just around the corner. And it comes to dispel doubts about the future of the character (either in Marvel or Sony Pictures) and even Tom Holland himself, who has already confirmed a new trilogy playing the arachnid. But while that is happening, there is enormous enthusiasm on social media and specialized forums for the New York wall-crawler franchise.

Naturally, the question about which is the best film in three trilogies and with three actors to embody the character, was not long in coming. The entertainment journalist Matt Ramos he questioned the issue on Twitter and made his own selection available to fans. The list includes, first of all, Spider-Man: a new universe and also the first two directed by Sam Raimi.

Immediately, the tweet went viral with thousands of retweets and likes and generated a wide debate about which film is the best adaptation of the New York wall-crawler Universe. One of the fans who was quick to answer the question, was director James Gunn. The visible head of Suicide squad and the trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy he had no doubts. Coinciding with Ramos’s opinion, the director wrote that the best movie of the saga is Spider-Man: a new universe. Followed by Spider-man 2 (from Sam Raimi) and Spider-Man: Homecoming by Jon Watts.

This is a response that highlights not only the director’s interest in superhero films, but the importance of the 2018 animated film. To the surprise of much of the audience, Sony decided to take the risk of innovating at a certain level. complete new with his iconic character. The result was a visual and plot experiment, which renewed not only the world around Peter Parker; He also introduced the audience to several of the characters from the so-called Spider-Verse. The film caused a sensation among critics and was established as the best animated feature during that year.

Gunn’s selection is also of considerable interest. Known for his subversive and brilliant approach to the world of superheroes, he reflects his interest in new ways of telling stories. Spider – Man: a new universe It is one of the most relevant adaptations of superhero cinema. And, without a doubt, one of the most peculiar in the middle of the rise of the genre.

And what is your favorite Spider-Man movie? A spider for each red

Spider-Man has made movie history by getting two reboots. Besides being one of the few characters that has been embodied by three different actors in recent years. The record has only been surpassed by the Hulk; only in the section on the number of times it has been interpreted on the screen by different faces.

The story of Spider-Man has been told in the cinema three times in twenty years. The first time, in 2002 in charge of Tobey Maguire and Sam raimi, in the interpretation and direction, respectively. In 2004, the director returned to credit for the immediate sequel to the film. And he would do it for a third time, in the irregular third part of the trilogy, released in 2007.

Although it is considered a box office success, it did not win over fans or critics, thus derailing a possible sequel. The next time Spider-Man returned to the movies was with the face of Andrew Garfield. In 2012, the director Marc webb directed the reboot of the character. The movie would follow The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro in 2014. film made lukewarm profits and a devastating criticism, which declined to complete the trilogy.

Date of high in Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releases, to the catalog of Star and the best National Geographic documentaries.

Finally, in 2016, Marvel struck a deal with Sony to include Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War of the Russo brothers. It was a full-blown film event, leading to the beginning of a new trilogy. This time, Spider-Man, played by Tom holland, returned to the cinema in Back home by Jon Watts in 2017. After several cameos and appearances in Infinity war and Endgame, Holland starred Spider-Man: Far From Home. And now, the end of the trilogy is expected with the premiere of Spider-Man: No way home.

For its part, Sony debuted in 2018 Spider-Man: a new universe by Peter Ramsey, Robert Persichetti Jr and Rodney Rothman. He also included Holland’s Spider-Man in the film’s post-credit scene. Venom: There will be carnage by Andy Serkis. An unexpected appearance, which opens the door to the future of the character towards new frontiers.