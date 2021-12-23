Peacemaker is one of the new proposals of HBO Max , which will hit the platform in January. Its first season will only have 8 episodes.

The version of The Suicide Squad James Gunn’s drew mixed reviews. However, it had more positive comments than the film that David Ayer released in 2016. Unsurprisingly, this film production based on the characters from DC Comics had the style of the filmmaker: lots of humor, sarcasm and of course, lots of blood. During his story, he introduced us to well-known villains and others not so much. One of them was Peacemaker.

In The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker has a very important role. The character was played by John Cena, who did an amazing job and became a crowd favorite. Due to the great reception he received as he is a very surprising character, HBO Max decided to give the green light to a solo series. In this way, the actor and James Gunn returned to work together. After so much waiting, the new series will finally arrive in early 2022 and unveiled its impressive trailer.

Only 8 episodes

Peacemaker will be added to the HBO Max catalog on January 13, 2022. As there are just a few weeks until this happens, James Gunn decided to answer some questions to his Twitter followers. In this way, a user asked why the series has only eight episodes when it could have many more. «I wrote the whole series in two months during the COVID. The first season is a full story and 8 episodes was just how long it took me to tell it. Practically, I also had to finish the series before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 took over my life “, the manager explained.

In addition to revealing the reason, James Gunn also shared that three episodes will premiere on the opening day. Then, they will launch one a week. In addition to John Cena, the series also casts Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland and Freddie Stroma. Like the protagonist, the characters of Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland also appeared in The Suicide Squad.

Are you looking forward to seeing John Cena in action as Peacemaker again?