James Gunn is not interested in filming a Joker movie

Filmmaker James Gunn was uninterested in having the Joker in both The Suicide Squad, as well as other upcoming DC Comics projects in theaters.

James Gunn scored one of the biggest hits of his career with The Suicide Squad, the reboot of the franchise where the filmmaker injected new blood into the team of villains, although one absence that drew attention was that of the Joker.

Don’t miss: James Gunn is already developing another project for DC Comics

In an interview with the YouTube channel From Hollywood, James Gunn pointed out that the absence of Joker in The Suicide Squad was due to the fact that he preferred to address the stories of characters that are not so well known

“There are all kinds of characters that I am interested in doing. Joker isn’t really one of them… They’ve gotten it right so many times by so many people. I’m much more interested in choosing characters that haven’t had their chance, or people that I connect with.”.

Even Gunn mentioned that for a mission like the one that Task Force X carried out in Corto Maltese Joker territory, it would not have been useful in war situations.

“I don’t know why Joker would be in the Suicide Squad. It would not be helpful. in that kind of war situation ”.

Instead, the director of The Suicide Squad did not rule out working once again with Margot Robbie to bring a new Harley Quinn adventure to the big screen, in addition to other characters from DC Comics that may work.

“I feel connected to Harley Quinn. I feel like she’s one of the easiest characters I’ve ever written… So I’m interested in her, and I’m interested in some other DC characters, and we’ll see what happens next.“

The Suicide Squad is already available in different digital video stores, and in Mexico and Latin America this film is already available through the HBO Max digital platform.

It may interest you: [EXCLUSIVA] This is how James Gunn built the Suicide Squad

Source: From Hollywood

Get hold of the best DC Black Label stories at SMASH Luxe

On these dates do not miss the opportunity to make yourself a collector’s item. Personalize your passion with the Smash Luxe Collection: DC Black Label, a numbered luxury box that, in addition to your name, plus three stories that defy expectations

Batman: Damned

Superman: Year One

Harleen

You will receive these volumes in a metallic box and in your name, or in the name of whoever you want to give this collector’s item as a gift, that every good fan of DC Comics should wear at home.

It is also being read

The phenomenon that joins Fortnite with Batman arrives in Mexico

Henry Cavill wants to be the next James Bond

Gallery | Nostalgia for Superman

10 foods with iron that you should include in your diet

Henry Cavill’s training as Superman