One of the most anticipated series by fans of Guardians of the Galaxy is I am groot, animated series of the beloved character from the movies. But not much more was known than this, that we were going to see an animated series of Baby groot from the hand of James gunn and that would be part of the MCU Phase 4. And now James gunn came to enlighten us by confirming that the series will reach Disney Plus in 2022.

The series was announced in December 2020 and its production started in August of this year, so many did not have faith to see her until 2023. But in a video that uploaded Disney with the premieres for 2022 from the platform, you could see the logo of I am groot. The video confirmed that the series reaches Disney Plus in 2022, but the fans did not want confirmation of the mouse company but they wanted that of its creator, James Gunn.

The user @JoshDGomes uploaded a capture of the video where you see the logo of the series and tweeted “Wait, what?I am groot in 2022 ??? @JamesGunn can you confirm it? “. What Gunn he quoted the tweet and put “I can confirm #IAmGroot.” I am groot will be an animated series that will show us how Groot grows from its phase Baby groot to an indefinite one, while he lives adventures with new and unusual characters, who only create problems for him. I am groot comes to Disney Plus sometime in 2022.

