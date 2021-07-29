John Ostrander is a legendary comic book writer whose work has served as the inspiration for the James Gunn film The Suicide Squad.

You can already read the first reviews of The Suicide Squad of James Gunn and they are 100% positive, since they consider it a great combination of action, humor and incredible characters played by great actors. In addition, the director has revealed that there is a lot of influence from the work of John ostranderIn fact, the mythical comic book writer even has a small cameo.

“Well, I think what I really did was not so much get John Ostrander scenes, but just the tone and the premise of it all.” James Gunn explained. “I mean, I think this movie is a sequel to the John Ostrander stories from the late 80s, where there is a group of grade Z superheroes that the US government considers disposable and they go on suicide missions all over the world. . Since maintaining that central premise was important to me ”.

What is the movie about?

James Gunn presents us with a prison so dangerous that inmates join The Suicide Squad in order to lower their penalties. This is how Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and Harley Quinn come together. They must travel to the island of Corto Maltés for a practically impossible mission where they have a great chance of dying.

Directed by James Gunn (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy), The Suicide Squad has a spectacular cast headed by Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The movie of The Suicide Squad It will premiere on August 6, 2021.