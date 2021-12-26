Frank, nominated for an Oscar in 2011 for the film “127 hours”, was accused by five women in 2018 of exploitation during nude scenes at his Studio 4 school, in North Hollywood.

“Look, I’ll admit it, I slept with those students,” Franco, 43, said in his first lengthy interview about the allegations. “During the time I taught, I slept with students and it was wrong. But like I said before, that’s not why I opened the school, “the actor commented on The Jess Cagle Show, broadcast on the SiriusXM radio platform.

Franco and his lawyers had previously denied that he had simulated oral sex on several actresses, and that he removed a plastic protector that covered their vaginas.

According to the allegations, he also used his film school to hunt down sexually available women, asking female students to dance around him in toples in an unscripted scene, and “[haciéndole] to believe to everyone that roles would be available in exchange for sexual acts or taking off their blouses “,

In the interview with Cagle, Franco denied having slept with students in his class called “Sex scenes”, and said it was a “provocative title” but did not include specific instruction on intimate scenes.

“It was not a master plan on my part,” he said.

“But, yes, there were some moments when I had something consensual with a student, and I shouldn’t have“Do it, he stressed.

Pressed on how he did not understand the imbalance of power between a Hollywood star and his film students, Franco argued that he replaced his addiction to alcohol with addiction to sex and his own celebrity status.

“I guess what I was thinking at the time was ‘if it’s consensual, ok’. (…) Sure, I knew, I talked to other people, other teachers … it’s probably not right“he declared.

“At that time it was not clear to me, as I said. Then it boiled down to something like ‘if this is consensual, I think it’s fine. We are all adults,'” he admitted.