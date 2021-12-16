Entertaiment Weekly has shared the first official images of Avatar 2 and the statements of James Cameron in which he is concerned about the box office in times of COVID

We’ve been waiting a long time for news of the long-awaited sequel to Avatar 2 by James Cameron. The science fiction space opera the director has been working on for many years. More than ten years have passed since the first film that catapulted an unknown Sam Worthington to fame was released and the ambitious director has already revealed that he is working or only on a sequel but on four new installments.

The brand is now under the Disney umbrella after the company bought 20th Century Fox. After a long period of silence, James Cameron has finally shared some footage from the production and even offered a glimpse of what to expect from upcoming installments. The first of these will hit theaters on December 16, 2022 and will take place primarily underwater, which has required years of technological research and months of actor training to hold their breath for periods that would impress even a Navy SEAL. .

A bit crazy process

Cameron admitted to Entertaiment Weekly that Sounds a little crazy, the process. I mean, if Avatar hadn’t made that much money, we would never do this, because it’s kind of crazy. “

While we don’t have an official title yet, the story for the first sequel will take place 14 years after the original. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), with his new Na’vi body, has settled with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and has started a family, where their children will have more prominence. Producer Jon Landau shared that family will be at the heart of these sequels going forward:

Ultimately, the aftermath is a story about the family and the efforts parents must make to keep that family together and safe. I always say that Jim’s films have universal themes and, in reality, there is no more universal theme than family.

Both Avatar 2 and 3 take place primarily in and around the ocean, introducing a new reef-dwelling Na’vi clan named Metkayina. Landau describes Pandora’s new tropical beaches and shores as a seaside paradise: “Bora Bora on steroids”. If the first film was about the rainforest, with its warning about deforestation, the new films are a love letter to Cameron’s first fascination, the sea. The Titanic’s director has long advocated for ocean conservation, completing a record voyage to the bottom of the Mariana Trench in 2012. “I do the ocean thing when I’m not making movies,” he says. So if I could combine my two great loves, one of which is ocean exploration; the other, the making of feature films, why wouldn’t I do it? ».

But set a story below sea level a lot of challenges to the production team. The innovative motion capture process designed for the first film of Avatar It was not designed to work underwater, so Cameron and his team had to devise a way to accurately record the smallest movements and expressions of the actors while they were submerged. That footage was then animated by artists from the Oscar-winning visual effects company Weta Digital. Much of the motion capture filming took place in a tank of more than 3 million liters of water (built specifically for the aftermath), which could mimic ocean currents and crashing waves. “My colleagues in production really pushed hard for us to do it ‘dry for wet’, hanging people with cables,” Cameron points out. “I said, ‘It’s not going to work. It’s not going to look real. ‘ I even let them do a test, where we catch dry for wet, and then we catch in water, a crude level of our catch in water. And it wasn’t even close.

Production has ended on the first two sequels to the franchise with Avatar 3 hitting theaters in 2024. The rationale that is still planned to release so late is due to the focus on giving Weta enough time for the effects to come to life. The last two sequels won’t be released until 2026 and 2028, respectively.

“What we are doing now, from a historical point of view and from a world point of view, is on a much larger scale. That is exciting and challenging. We are putting a lot more details, first of all, in the performances of the cast, but [también] we are putting much more detail and diversity in the world we are creating », said producer Jon Landau.

Concerns about the collection at the box office

Cameron has shared his fear that movies will not make the money he expects, especially with the amount of money it will cost to make. However, 20th Century Fox and subsequently Disney have placed a lot of trust in the director to put together four high-budget sequels. Avatar was surpassed by Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing film of all time, only to win it back with a re-release in China. “The big problem is: are we going to make fucking money?” Said Cameron. Big, expensive movies have to make a lot of money. We are in a new world after COVID, after transmission. Maybe those numbers [de taquilla] they will never see each other again. Who knows? It’s a great roll of the dice.

It will be interesting to see if the wait was worth it for everyone involved and does not end up as a huge financial failure because of the budget and time they have spent developing these sequels. What do you think?