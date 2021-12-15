The long-awaited sequel to Avatar is getting closer and closer and owners of some cinemas were able to see parts of it. Read all the info In this note!

The long-awaited sequel to the movie James cameron, Avatar 2, was already presented to the owners of the cinemas in U.S and one of them said it is “Awesome”. But… How come there are already people who saw part of the movie? Before movie premieres, some scenes are shown to theater owners so that they become interested in certain movies and decide to pay to screen them in their cinemas. Y Avatar 2 it was one of the last movies to be shown.

According to him What I’m Hearing…, the lucky ones who were able to see these scenes say that many of them took place under water and they all agreed that what they were shown was quite interesting, and even one of them used the word “Awesome”.

This news is quite surprising, since many fans of the film thought that they would never see the second part of Avatar. The movie was late in total 8 times, with an original release date of 2015.. The first times it was delayed it was because the movie was not fully written and when the date was set for December 2021, the pandemic arrived for COVID and the recordings had to be delayed. And now, finally, it seems that we will see the movie on December 16, 2022.

Many of the actors from the original film return for this sequel. Among them are Sigourney weaver Y Stephen Lang, whose characters died in Avatar. And it is rumored that Vin Diesel would be in the movie since he uploaded a video of him and Cameron on the set of the movie. And when asked Diesel If he was going to be in the film, the actor confirmed that they will work together, but that they had not recorded anything yet. The movie has in its cast Sam Worthungton, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, Michelle Yeoh, and David Thewlis.

But this is not going to be the only movie of Avatar that we are going to see in these years. They are currently in production 4 films in the franchise. Avatar 2 he already finished his recordings in 2020 and that same year entered the stage of post-production. Y Cameron admitted that both part two like part three were recorded together and what for September 2020, the third part I was recorded almost 95%. The other two sequels, Avatar 4 and 5, recordings will begin once the recording is over. post-production of the first two installments. Avatar 2 plans its premiere in United States by December 16, 2022.

