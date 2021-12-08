Director James Cameron almost directed a Spider-Man movie in the late 20th century and has now given details.

Before Sam raimi will premiere his movie of Spider-man in 2002 starring Tobey Maguire, there were plans for James Cameron to do his version with Leonardo Dicaprio as Peter Parker and Arnold schwarzenegger as Doctor Octopus.

Thus has explained James cameron how would your version of Spider-man:

“I wanted to do something that had a kind of raw reality. Superheroes in general always seemed a bit wacky to me, and I wanted to do something that would have been more in the vein of Terminator and Aliens, that you immediately believe in reality. So you are in a real world, not some mythical Gotham city. Or Superman and the Daily Planet and all that kind of thing, where it always felt very metaphorical and like a fairy tale. I wanted it to be: New York.

“Snows. A guy is bitten by a spider. He becomes this kid with these powers and he has the fantasy of being Spider-Man, and he makes this suit and it’s terrible, and then he has to improve the suit, and his big problem is the damn suit. That kind of things. I wanted to ground it in reality and ground it in the universal human experience. I think it would have been a fun movie to make.

We are still waiting for the Avatar sequels to release.

James cameron is taking it easy continuing the story of Avatar and that has planned up to 5 installments of this science fiction franchise. The first film will arrive at Christmas 2022. In addition, the greatest effort has been for the underwater scenes, since they will be something that we have never seen before.

The next Avatar movies will be arriving every two years so we can see Avatar 2 in 2022, Avatar 3 in 2024, Avatar 4 in 2026 and Avatar 5 in 2028. Then James cameron has another interesting project titled The Informationist which is about a billionaire who has oil wells in Texas and hires an information specialist to find his daughter who disappeared in Africa four years ago.