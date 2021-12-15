The enormous success of ‘Avatar’ made it the highest grossing film of all time, an honor that it only lost for a few months to the benefit of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ before recovering it again. James cameron He has been working on its sequels for a long time, a whopping four new installments have been confirmed, and now he has doubts about its commercial operation.

The director of ‘Titanic’ is aware that the panorama has changed due to the impact that the coronavirus has had on the cultural consumption habits of the public. Hope that that and the long wait won’t hurt the aftermath, but also confess your fears in an EW article:

The big problem is: are we going to make money? Big, expensive movies have to make a lot of money. We are in a new post-COVID, post-streaming world. We may never see that box office data again. Who knows? Everything is a very risky gamble.





In addition, Cameron has also shown a new look at ‘Avatar 2’ -the question remains whether it is an image from the film or a very worked example of concept art-, which serves to remind us that the first sequel will revolve around Jake Sully, Neytiri and their family. Something will force them to explore other areas of Pandora, reappearing an old threat wanting to finish what they started in the first installment of the saga …

The filmmaker also acknowledges that “If ‘Avatar’ had never done so much fucking, we would never have done this, because it’s a little crazy“For now, making four sequels without knowing if the first one is going to work is something never seen, but Cameron continues to do his thing and The filming of ‘Avatar 3’ has also finished, a tape that is already in the post-production phase.

Of course, first we will see ‘Avatar 2’, whose premiere in theaters is scheduled for December 16, 2022. It has cost a whopping 250 million dollars, not much if we compare it with the 2,847 that the first installment entered, but a very large amount in the current scenario.