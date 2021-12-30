Film director James Cameron explains an anecdote about Aliens, who has always been a Hollywood urban legend.

Nowadays, James cameron is preparing the aftermath of its mega success Avatar, a science fiction saga featuring a war between humans and beings from the moon Pandora, which orbits the planet Polyphemus. The career of this director is full of great films such as Terminator (1984), Aliens: The Return (1986), Terminator 2 (1991) or Titanic (1997). Now he has confirmed a story that has been circulating for a long time in Hollywood.

After releasing Terminator, James cameron I was looking for a new movie and wanted to make a sequel to Alien, the eighth passenger (1979) from Ridley scott. To convince the producers, he wrote the word «ALIEN» on a blackboard and then added a “S” and put two sticks to make the dollar symbol. Explaining that making that saga bigger and with more action would raise much more money.

Remember that the first installment of Alien raised about $ 104 million worldwide. While the sequel to James cameron it obtained about 131 million dollars, being a success especially in the United States, since they raised 85 million in that territory, for the 78 million of the first.

Now you have explained the truth about the urban legend.

James cameron has commented in a recent interview that he was with the producers to decide the title of the film, When he wrote Alien and then added the “S” I wanted to refer to that: We’re not dealing with a single monster. Now we are dealing with an army, and that is the big difference. But this is what is going to translate into great success ». It was then that he put the sticks on the “S” imitating the dollar symbol.

So this meeting was not to convince the producers to make the film, since the project was already underway, but rather to decide on the title. James cameron confirms that: And apparently it worked! Because the producers chose the title. They never questioned it.

