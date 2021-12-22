The franchise of James bond continues to expand. On this occasion, it was revealed that Apple TV + is preparing a new documentary.

James Bond continues to be one of the highest grossing franchises in the world of cinema for years. For a long time, this story has introduced us to different interpreters in the role of the famous agent 007. A few months ago, No Time to Die was released alongside Daniel Craig. In this way, it became the actor’s last participation and the closing of his trilogy. Now, while fans await the announcement of the new lead, it was revealed that they are preparing a documentary.

This documentary will be released by Apple TV +. According to information shared by ScreenRant, the streaming platform is preparing a new project that it hopes to launch in 2022. Without a doubt, it is a very new documentary that will fascinate fans of this franchise. This new project will focus entirely on the iconic soundtrack that this cinematographic universe has had throughout all these years.

The importance of music

Based on the information that said portal shared, this documentary focused on the James Bond soundtrack already has a confirmed title. Will be called The Sound of 007 and is scheduled to hit the streaming platform in October 2022, with the intention of celebrating the franchise’s 60th anniversary. Regarding his direction, this will be in charge of Mat Whitecross (Oasis: Supersonic).

Of course, fans will encounter several of the iconic songs that were part of the James Bond soundtrack and that were performed by famous artists, such as Adele, Billie Eilish, Tina Turner, among others. Regarding the new actor who will play Agent 007, the new replacement has not yet been found. However, it was revealed that it could become non-binary; although they completely discard that a woman from life to the famous protagonist.