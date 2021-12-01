Who will be the new James Bond? We will soon find out which actor they will choose to play the most famous spy in cinema for the next few years.

The movie No time to die (2021) meant the perfect farewell to Daniel Craig What James bond after 5 deliveries. So now all fans of the character are wondering: Who will be your substitute? Among the possible candidates, names such as Henry cavill, Tom hardy and Tom Hiddleston, but there are also some black actors like Idris Elba or Regé-Jean Page. Without forgetting that it could be a woman like Lashana lynch which already got the 007 title in the last movie. So among all these options, why not add an Asian actor.

What is really important for a perfect interpreter to bring this beloved character to life?

The actor Henry Golding who became very famous thanks to the movie Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and who has also starred Snake Eyes: the origin (2021), it is clear that James bond It must have certain characteristics and the race of the chosen interpreter is not important.

“It shouldn’t be a factor at all. I think James Bond represents something we have all grown up with and is a man of substance, a man who has stoic qualities, is a protector and has a sensitive side. So really, the talk of having to make them diverse is: it’s cool and all, but I think you have to do justice to the source material. He’s such an iconic character, so I wouldn’t say there should be any pressure. “

“I think they will cast the right person for the role. So be it black, Asian, Latino, mixed or whatever, as long as they have the attributes that they can bring to the screen. I think that’s what the fans really want. “

Are you agree? Would you like to see an Asian James Bond? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.